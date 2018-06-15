29-pound cat – dubbed ‘Chubbs’ – rescued from busy California street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. - The Pasadena Humane Society is looking for the owner of a 29-pound cat, one of the largest ever on record to be taken to the shelter, the organization said Thursday.

The 10-year-old Himalayan mix - now affectionally nicknamed "Chubbs" - was found wandering along a busy street in Altadena earlier this week by a good Samaritan, who took the feline to the Humane Society.

"He is 29 pounds of love," Julie Banks, the organization's president and CEO, told KTLA.

Once at the shelter, it was determined Chubbs was in dire need of grooming; he had deeply matted fur along his back that caused him pain, likely because he is too big to clean himself, Banks said.

Staff members then cleaned up the cat, which took about two hours due to his condition.

Because of his large size, Chubbs couldn't fit comfortably into a kennel, so he's been residing in the staff's office for the time being.

The organization also noted that his weight makes it "uncomfortable" for him to move freely about. They are hoping whoever winds up with the butterball Himalayan as a pet will put him on a diet and exercise regimen.

"A fat cat might be really cute, but they can get the same diseases that we can," Banks said. "They can get diabetes, they can have heart disease, thyroid disease. We need to get some weight off of him, and whoever adopts him is hopefully going to have a little bit of fun exercising him."

The cat has no ID tag or microchip, and the Humane Society is still searching for his owner.

However, if no one comes forward to claim Chubbs, he'll be put up for adoption on Sunday morning, according to the release.

And if he is taken, there will be plenty of other cats to choose from. Because it's kitten season, the shelter has been flooded with felines looking for homes and fosters.