VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center captured a baby octopus playing with a toy recently.

The adorable video shows the little one twirling a multi-colored block toy.

The Aquarium’s Facebook page has been the spot to see how the multiple baby octopus are doing since one of its older octopus gave birth to multiple babies.

The baby Caribbean Two-Spot Octopuses hatched on February 6.

