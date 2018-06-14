Thomas Jefferson H.S. graduation to have increased police presence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – There will be an increased police presence when Thomas Jefferson High School graduates walk across the stage Saturday.

This comes after their ceremony Wednesday was evacuated over concern that an armed party might be at the graduation. The graduation was ultimately canceled and rescheduled after the evacuation.

The concern was that someone told Richmond Police that they believed there was an armed party in the ceremony.

Crime Insider sources said that the threat was that a disgruntled student was going to try and shoot graduates as they walked across the stage, but a gun was never found.

Richmond Public Schools have rescheduled the graduation for Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

There will be extra safety precautions in place after Wednesday’s threat.

“There will be an increased presence of security and law enforcement to ensure the safety of all graduation attendees,” said RPS spokesperson Kenita Bowers.

All attendees will also be asked to adhere to the following safety precautions:

Graduates will not be allowed into the Altria Theater already wearing a cap and gown. They should plan to put on their cap and gown once inside the theater.

Only clutch sized purses will be allowed inside the theater (no large purses/bags upon entry).

Graduation ticket information

Thomas Jefferson students will receive up 12 tickets that can be picked up as follows:

Friday at Thomas Jefferson High School between 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday at the Altria Theater concierge (at the box office lobby located on Main Street under the marquee) between 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.