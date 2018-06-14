Motorcyclist killed, driver charged with hit and run

KING GEORGE, COUNTY, Va. — Steven Lynn Williams, 41, of Alexandria, was killed Wednesday night when the 2005 Honda motorcycle he was operating struck a 2017 Honda Accord driven by James Norman Rouse, 48, of King George, according to Virginia State Police.

“[Rouse] was traveling westbound on Route 3 and was turning onto Index Lane into the path of the motorcycle. Williams struck Rouse’s vehicle on the passenger side and as a result, Williams was thrown from the motorcycle. Unfortunately, Williams succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Rouse fled from the scene on foot and was eventually located and arrested at approximately 2:16 a.m.”

Rouse was charged with Felony Hit and Run with additional charges pending. He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

