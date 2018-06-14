Serious heat dominates early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front came through the area Thursday morning, ushering in much lower humidity. It will stay fairly comfortable into early Saturday before we see another significant change.

Humidity levels will increase over the weekend, and it will be muggy by Sunday afternoon. It will stay muggy for the first half of next week. This will happen at the same time we experience the hottest weather since last July.

A dome of heat will track across the country and sit over our region Monday into Tuesday.

High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s, and the heat index will surpass 100°. This will be the hottest weather since last July. We hit 97° On July 23 and 101° on July 22.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, and take the edge off of the heat.

