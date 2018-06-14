Pedestrian struck by two vehicles at Henrico intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by two vehicles at a Henrico County intersection.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Brook Road and Lakeside Avenue at approximately 1 p.m.

The male victim was transported to the hospital. The extend of his injuries are unknown.

Police say no charges have been placed against either driver.

This is the second pedestrian that has been hit by a car on Brook Road in the past three weeks. Charles Rogers, 46, was killed on May 27, while trying to cross the street near Hilliard Road.

That is about a mile away from Thursday’s crash.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.