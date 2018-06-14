Libby Hill park goers want overgrown grass cut, stairwell maintained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Libby Hill park might have provided the view that named the city, but some park goers said the overgrown grass keeps them from enjoying the scenery.

On any given day the park hosts people out running or strolling, and using the steep stairs for exercise.

“Well, I think is a great place to exercise and come out to enjoy nature,” said Bobby Graves.

For some, that nature is a little too close and personal for their liking.

Charisse Hembrick contacted The CBS 6 Problem Solvers because she is upset by the state of disrepair at the park.

She`s frustrated with overgrown grass and bushes invading the stairs, even swallowing up the railings in some places. In others, the railing is broken, something that really concerns Hembrick.

“To help you get down or get back up, to not have that accessible with the overgrown grass is my concern,” she said. “Again as being a healthcare professional, if I stumble I would want to grab a railing and not the grass.”

“If somebody gets sick or dizzy, they need something to grab onto you,” she added.

Graves pointed out that “you don`t know if somethings going to jump out at you or what.”

Both said they`d like to see the city clear the overgrowth and consistently maintain the stairwell area so everyone can enjoy the true beauty of Libby Hill Park.

“I mean, you`ve got this great scenery outlook but then you`ve got the stairs with the growth, the overgrowth and it kind of takes it away,” Graves said.

"But looking at this right here I would not want to sit out here and enjoy that scenery,” Hembrick said. “That's not a scenery the city paints as a beautiful picture."