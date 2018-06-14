FREE Football Camp Presented by Chesterfield P.A.L.

RICHMOND, Va – Former NFL Player, Mark Parson and Officer Rick Cremonese, Director of the Chesterfield Police Athletic League have partnered to organize a FREE mini football camp for Chesterfield’s youth. Chris Winslow from Chesterfield Board of Supervisors joined the discussion.

The Chesterfield PAL FREE football camp is happening Saturday, June 30th at the Falling Creek Middle School field from 10am – 3pm. All Chesterfield students are welcome. For more information, call 804-638-0112 or e-mail ChesterfieldPAL@gmail.com