Driver charged for crashing into GRTC Pulse station

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver headed eastbound on Broad Street Wednesday night crashed into a GRTC Pulse station.

There was minimal damage to the railing at the bus station, located across from the Science Museum of Richmond.

The driver who crashed her SUV into the Pulse station was charged.

The Pulse will officially open to the public on June 24. Prior to the official launch, GRTC is testing and practicing the system.

"Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to pay close attention to traffic signage, lane markings and signalization. Please note there may be new travel patterns in place," a GRTC spokesperson said. "For everyone’s safety, please do not drive, bike, walk, or skateboard in Bus Only lanes."