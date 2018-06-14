CVS launches medication disposal program in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an attempt to fight opioid addiction and abuse in Virginia, residents will now be able to properly dispose unused medicine and prescription drugs at select CVS Pharmacy locations.

Attorney General Mark Herring and CVS Health launched the expansion of the drug disposal in Richmond Thursday.

The program allows residents to bring unwanted and unused prescriptions or over-the-counter medications to certain CVS locations and drop them in these boxes.

"This is an important step in combating fatal heroin and prescription drug overdoses and provides a safe way for Virginians to get these unused or unwanted drugs out of their homes," said Attorney General Mark Herring.

Experts say safe disposal of unwanted or unused medication is key in fighting the opioid epidemic.

"The key to addiction in all of medicine is prevention. When you think about diabetes treatment, the key is prevention. Cardiovascular disease, prevention is a critical thing. Addiction prevention... Is the key," Dr. Peter Breslin, an addiction specialist, said.

The boxes are located at 32 different CVS stores across Virginia and at most local police stations.