Moms: It’s ok to take care of you!

RICHMOND, Va – New guidelines released by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) aim to change the way women receive post-natal care and encourage them to focus on themselves. Dr. Daphne Bazile-Harrison from Southside Regional Medical Center sat down to talk about why she approves of the new recommendations.

The overall goal is to move from focusing on intense pre-natal care to a more long-term plan that includes a visit with a practitioner by 3 weeks post-partum and a comprehensive visit by 12 weeks. For more information and to see the entire study click here:

https://www.srmconline.com/news-room/optimizing-postpartum-care-13329