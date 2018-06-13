× Former Black Sheep owner quietly opens new restaurant in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. — Swan Dive, the new restaurant by the now-closed Black Sheep’s Kevin Roberts, opened quietly on Monday, June 11th. The spot is taking over the old Betty on Davis space and bringing a French-inspired cuisine to 805 N. Davis St.

It starts dinner Wednesday night. Dinner will be an affordable set menu at $22 for three courses.

Roberts left The Black Sheep, the restaurant he co-owned with his partner Amy Hess, in November of 2017 leaving Richmond without the ever-written about battleship subs.

We chatted with Roberts to find out what he’s been doing since the Black Sheep and what’s on the menu for the inaugural dinner in the old spot.

Why Swan Dive?

It sounded better than Swan Song.

Where have you been?

I’ve owned and operate Perly’s Restaurant and Delicatessen with my lovely wife and my partner John Giavos for the last three years. Perly’s was recently named “best Jewish delicatessen in Virginia” by ‘The Nosher’ (a pretty reputable/ well known food blog.)

Will there be anything moving from Black Sheep’s menu to Swan Dive? What can we expect?

There will be no menu items from The Black Sheep served at Swan Dive. What can you expect? The same twists, inventiveness, and humor you came to expect from the Black Sheep. A fan dive bar with a touch of elegance and joie de vivre.

Will you be doing any specials (nightly or otherwise)?

Nightly there will be a “menu formule” ; a set 3 course menu. Options will grow as we grow and gain our footing.

$22 w/o wine pairings

$28 with wine pairings

Tonight’s menu formule:

“Le fantôme du lapin”

1) Carrot soup with grilled rabbit tenderloin, creme fraiche, tarragon.

-or-

Salad of Watercress, mango remoulade, pickled shallots, Korean pear, grilled rabbit tenderloin.

2) White wine Braised rabbit leg with Tasso ham, Parisian gnocchi and whole grain Dijon mustard sauce. Asparagus and carrot

3) “Carrot cake” eclair: candied carrot pastry cream filled eclair topped with cream cheese frosting and walnuts