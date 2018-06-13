× Deputies seek identity of man involved in suspicious traffic stop

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Spotsylvania County Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man involved in a suspicious traffic stop.

Witness told deputies that the male subject performed a law enforcement type traffic stop on a vehicle while wearing a t-shirt, badge and nameplate.

Investigators say the subject, driving a dark SUV with front grill lights, initiated the traffic stop of a vehicle on May 14, in the area of Gordon Road.

The subject is described as a white male in his early 40s, 6’0’’ tall, with a bald head and a long handle mustache.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822 or 1-800-928-5822.

