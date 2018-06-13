Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself inside Old Navy store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly exposed himself inside a store in Colonial Heights in May.

Authorities said officers were called on Thursday, May 24 to the Old Navy store in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard.

That is where police said a man inside a dressing room exposed himself to several employees.

The suspect was described as a white male with shoulder length hair, wearing a backwards baseball cap, a black t-shirt, long beige pants and light-colored boots.

He was last seen leaving the discount retailer sporting a red helmet and riding a red moped.

Police said 26-year-old Brandon Lake Waid, of the 2100 Block of County Drive in Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Waid was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail, according to online court records.