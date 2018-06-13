× Richmond Police host Public Safety 5K Bike Ride

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Department will hold its annual Public Safety 5K: Bike Ride and Community Day Saturday, June 16, at Broad Rock Park.

Included in the event will be a 5K bike ride through South Richmond and a community event following the ride that will feature free food, music, and games.

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries and members of the community donated 100 new bicycles and helmets that will be distributed to children between the ages of nine and 15 years old at no cost to those who pre-registered prior to June 12.

“We look forward to hosting this event,” said Richmond Police Sgt. Coretta Monts. “It’s another opportunity to interact with the great citizens of Richmond and strengthen relationships with the city’s youth.”

Check-in is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and the 3.2 mile bike ride will follow at 9 a.m.

The ride is open to adults and children over the age of nine. An on-site obstacle course will be provided for children under the age of nine.

Those interested in participating in the event are asked to reserve a spot. All riders must have a bicycle, helmet, and permission from a parent. Covered shoes and helmet are also required.

Broad Rock Park is located at 4825 Old Warwick Road.