RICHMOND, Va – Jessica got into the game at the Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) when she practiced her kick ball skills with the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League, Inc. The league will host a celebrity kickball tournament as a benefit. It will feature CBS 6’s Angie Miles and Todd “Parney” Parnell from the Flying Squirrels among others.

The MJBL Celebrity Kickball Tournament is Saturday, June 23rd an SCOR. It starts at 8am. You can find out more at www.mjbl.org.