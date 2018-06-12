Vangie Williams wins 1st District, will face Congressman Wittman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Vangie Williams is the Democratic nominee in Virginia's 1st Congressional district.

Three Democratic candidates were running for the right to challenge Republican congressman Rob Wittman in November's election.

Vangie Williams won that right Tuesday after defeating challengers Johnathan Suddarth and Edwin Santana to win the democratic primary. Williams garnered 40 percent of the vote, while Santana and Suddarth had 33 percent and 27 percent respectively.

“I’m overjoyed for the voters who believe in me and my vision for the district!” Williams said in her victory speech. “This victory is for all the hardworking people whose voices have been ignored for too long. Tonight we take another step toward a future that works for everyone.”

WE DID IT!! — Vangie Williams (@Vangie4Congress) June 13, 2018

Williams is a government contractor working strategic planning and lives in King George. Williams writes she "knows the federal government and can hit the ground running when in Congress."

The 1st District stretches from the Fredericksburg area south to Hanover County and east to the Chesapeake Bay. Hanover, Ashland, and New Kent all sit within the 1st District.

Incumbent Rob Wittman is considered the favorite to win a sixth term in the 1st district.