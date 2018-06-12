Teen shot while playing with gun inside West End apartment: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two teenage boys were playing with a gun inside a vacant West End apartment Tuesday, when the gun went off, striking one teen, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Craighhill Road at the Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex in Henirco.

One neighbor described the incident as a single pop, followed by a cry for help.

Henrico officers were unsure of the exact situation when they arrived at the complex, so they had to take cover behind cars until they were sure the coast was clear.

"I was watching TV with my daughter and I just heard a pop, and I knew it was a gun shot,” said Alexis Taylor who lives right underneath the apartment where the gun shot was fired.

"It is scary when you hear a gunshot happens. You don’t think that happens. Like that could have gone through the floor. Anything could have happened,” she said.

Crime Insider sources say the boys were playing with the gun, when it accident went off and struck one boy in the hand and leg.

"I just heard someone yelling for help, ‘call 9-1-1,’” recalled Taylor.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting victim is 17 years old and that his friend ran from the scene.

Police are still investigating.

Students at nearby Carver Elementary School were brought back inside during their regular dismissal as a safety precaution while police conducted the shooting investigation.