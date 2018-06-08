Driver of trash truck that collided with Amtrak train charged with DUI maiming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE, Va. -- An Albemarle County grand jury returned two indictments against the driver of a trash collection truck in a January Amtrak train collision that killed one person.

The collision occurred between a trash collection truck, driven by 31-year-old Dana William Naylor Jr. and an Amtrak passenger train. As a result of the collision, a passenger in the truck, Christopher Foley, died.

A second passenger in the truck sustained serious injuries.

The grand jury returned two indictments against Naylor: one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of DUI Maiming.

The train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to their legislative retreat in West Virginia.