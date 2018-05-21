Support a great cause and score a FREE smoothie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bill Bevins made a return trip to Tropical Smoothie Cafe to try out a few of the cafe’s new Summer inspired menu additions. Sean Nicholson, owner and operator of the Westchester and Short Pump locations , also shared about their partnership with Virginia Blood Services for the month of May and the details on ‘Flip Flop Day.’

Flip Flop Day is charity event that gives patrons the opportunity to donate to Camp Sunshine, and receive a FREE 16 ounce Sunshine Smoothie on Friday, June 15. You must be wearing flip flops to receive a free smoothie.

Each year Tropical Smoothie Cafe raises money to send children with life-threatening illnesses, and their families to camp in Maine, where they can meet other kids and families like theirs and enjoy the full summer camp experience.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has 14 convenient Richmond locations. For more information you can visit www.tropicalsmoothie.com

