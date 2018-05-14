RVA To-Do List: Rosé all day, Biscuit Pop-up and Lebanese food

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Tuesday, May 15

What is an Indie Wine? It’s actually a wine importer – bringing handmade wines – made on a very small scale. Think that wine you tried in Italy in that tiny vineyard while on vacation this past summer. Curiosity peaked? A few tickets are left for the four-course Indie Wine dinner at Laura Lee’s in the Southside.

Bonus: This is the first of many dinners using produce from McDonough Community Garden, a 8,500-square-foot garden located in a designated food desert in the southside of Richmond. To peep tickets and the menu for the dinner, click here.

Wednesday, May 16

How about some Rosé? Drinking pink isn’t just sweet stuff anymore. There’s a wider range to be had and Puck’s Market is putting them out on display during their “Rosé for ALL the Days” event. The tickets include 12 tastes and one full pour along with some snacks. If you aren’t familiar with Puck’s Market, head by. You might recognize it as the old Private Stock. Pink up here.

Sunday, May 20

A BISCUIT POP-UP. Could there be anything better? Cask Cafe is hosting the first Gypsy Biscuit Pop-up. Expect everything biscuit, from tiny snack biscuits to a full-on Vegan Biscuit Sandwich. Get there early, biscuits don’t last long in Richmond. Pro-tip: don’t skip the classic flaky biscuit.

All weekend

You think you love Richmond’s Greek Festival. Then hit up the Lebanese Festival for your next favorite festival love. St. Anthony’s Maronite Church shines with music, libations, and delicious foodstuffs starting on Friday. Make sure you get a cheese pie to go. Want to see the menu before you head over?