Puppy chasing groundhog gets stuck under tree; firefighters save the day

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A puppy that got stuck under a tree for more than 24 hours was rescued by firefighters in Fairfax County Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the dog’s owner could not find him after the animal was spotted chasing a groundhog on Friday.

“She went back out today, heard whimper, and found him stuck,” fire officials posted on Facebook.

Officials said the dog became trapped after becoming entangled in the roots of a 40-foot tree.

The dog was freed thanks to lots of digging by firefighters and the use of a handsaw, according to officials.

“The Paw Patrol would be proud,” fire officials posted on Facebook.