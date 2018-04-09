Bryant & Stratton College Career LifePrep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. –Campus Director for Bryant & Stratton College Beth Murphy joined us in the studio to share the details on the career life prep program available at Bryant & Stratton. Beth revealed that the unique and innovative program provides everything that a student needs to be successful including day, evening and online classes along with a child day care center on campus.

For more information you can call 1-888-839-1718 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

