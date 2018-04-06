Davis Bradley’s *Strumming Bluegrass Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Davis Bradley is known for their Bluegrass old-timey music and join us LIVE to perform "Down to the River to Play" and "Wildwood Flower" from their most recent CD, "New Days and Old Ways". You can catch them performing at the 9th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam benefitting Richmond Fisher House Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 11pm with Davis Bradley taking the stage at 12:20pm. CBS 6’s Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will emcee a portion of this musical event.

For more information visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com/