Ice cream, chocolate chain scoops up Carytown space

RICHMOND, Va. — The Carytown ice cream scene is heating up, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

Kilwins, a franchised chain with 130 locations nationwide, is preparing to open its first local outpost at 3115 W. Cary St.

The Michigan-based company makes ice cream, chocolate, fudge, candied apples and other confections. Its nearest locations are in Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Alexandria and it’s looking to add more.

Chief creative officer Ron Brunette said Kilwins does not put stores in malls or strip malls, making Carytown an ideal fit.

“We started exploring Richmond about three or four years ago,” Brunette said. “We typically go into older blank boxes. We’re looking for exposed brick walls, tin ceilings, things like that.”

Franchisees Deric and Valerie Poh are putting their shop in the western half of the former Carey Burke Carpets space, which closed last year.

The Pohs could not be reached for comment by press time.

The shop would join at least three frozen treat slingers in Carytown. A few doors down is a Sweet Frog location at 3137 W. Cary. Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream is at 2911 W. Cary St. and NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream recently opened at 3313 W. Cary St.

