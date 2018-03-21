See your snow pictures on CBS 6

Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Posted 7:07 am, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, December 12, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — As snow falls on Central Virginia, we’d love to see how you and your family are spending this snow day. Upload your snow-day photos into the gallery below. We may show your pictures on TV.

Photo Gallery

Submit your photo