Trio wanted for shoplifting cellphones from Midlothian Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for stealing cellphones from a Midlothian Walmart store earlier last Sunday.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said the trio stole “several” cellphones from Walmart at 12200 Chattanooga Plaza.

Story said the incident happened on March 11 at 5:50 a.m.

https://twitter.com/LtDonStory/status/975141066776162304​

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-0660 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

