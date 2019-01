This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND, Va – March 5th – 10th is National Life Coaches week! Life Coach Brittany Garth with Dimensioned Wellness, LLC., made a return visit to our LIVE show to talk about how to find the best life coach for you. She says to pick a goal and choose someone who specializes in that area of life. www.dimensionedwellness.com Filed in: Virginia This Morning Topics: Virginia This Morning Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

Pinterest

Reddit