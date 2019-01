Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Best Selling Author Susan Wise Bauer, Ph.D. was in the studio to talk about her newbook "Rethinking School: How to Take Charge of Your Child's Education." She encourages parents to re-think what works for their child.

You can see more about the book here: https://susanwisebauer.com/book/rethinking-school-how-to-take-charge-of-your-childs-education/