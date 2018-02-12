Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.
Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China

RICHMOND, Va - Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China is showing at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts through Sunday, March 11. The exhibition features ten majestic terracotta figures, including a cavalry horse, among 130 works that tell the story of China's birth and the First Emperor of China (Qin Shihuang) lasting imprint on a nation.

General Admission VMFA is FREE. For tickets to experience 'Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China' visit http://www.vmfa.museum or call (804) 340-1400

