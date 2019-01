Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men were transported to the hospital after a morning shooting in Whitcomb Court.

Police responded to the shooting, in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two males suffered non-life threatening wounds in the shooting and were transported to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

