Cristo Rey Richmond High School to open at former Benedictine building

RICHMOND, Va. — A new local private school will pick up in the Museum District where another left off several years ago.

Cristo Rey Richmond High School will open in 2019 in the former Benedictine College Preparatory School at 304 N. Sheppard St.

Founded in 1996, Cristo Rey is a network of private schools that combines college prep academics with professional work experience. The Richmond school will be its 36th outpost nationwide.

The school announced its location and opening date at the VMFA on Tuesday. The announcement follows 18 months of planning and fundraising.

Serving as school president will be Peter McCourt, who was formerly vice president for a mission of the Bon Secours Virginia Medical Group.

