‘Ridiculous’ police chase ends in head-on crash in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Cameras captured a dramatic police chase in Arizona that began in Phoenix and ended in a head-on crash in Tempe Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started along I-10 when a man in a red Jeep drove through downtown Phoenix around 10 a.m. evading law enforcement.

Troopers considered using stop sticks at several points during the pursuit, but there was too much traffic on the freeway to do so safely, KPHO reported.

Then around 10:50 a.m. the suspect exited the freeway and headed toward Arizona State University,” KPHO reported.

When the suspect was stopped at a red light, law enforcement rammed his Jeep but he managed to get away. The suspect then picked up speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

Additionally, KPHO reported that the suspect was in contact with officials and claimed he was a "sovereign citizen" not bound by government laws.

The chase came to an end when the suspect slammed head-on into another car, appearing to flip over a few times amid a cloud of debris and smoke.

But amazingly the suspect walked away from the crash and then took off running.

Troopers chased the suspect on foot before tackling him to the ground and then taking him into custody.

Two people were in the car that the suspect hit, according to KPHO. There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Cameron Robinson, who witnessed the crash, was stunned by what he saw.

"I've never seen anything like that before. The car is totaled. I don't know how she's OK. I saw her get on the stretcher and she seemed to be talking to officers. Thank God she's OK," Robinson said, "I have no words. That someone would do that is ridiculous."