Big Herm is Back!

Ingredients:1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 cup broccoli florets (frozen or fresh) 1 tablespoon oil Sauce 1 teaspoon garlic, minced ½ teaspoon ginger, minced 4 tablespoons honey 3 tablespoons soy sauce½ cup walnuts, chopped

Directions:

Combine all the sauce ingredients in small bowl. Marinate the shrimp with half of the sauce over night.

Place broccoli florets in a small pot and steam for 5-7 mins. Heat a heavy duty skillet to high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan then add shrimp.

Sautee on both sides about 1-2 mins per side. Place broccoli in, drizzle with remaining sauce Mix well and cook 1-2 more mins.

Serve with rice.