Police: Short Pump driver struck Walmart shopper

Posted 11:22 am, January 2, 2018, by
Christine Bradford Perkins (PHOTO: Henrico Police)

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A woman was arrested January 1 after an incident outside the Walmart store in Short Pump.

Henrico Police were called to the 11400 block of West Broad Street, near Pouncey Tract Road,  to investigate reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

“The victim reported a vehicle struck shopping carts which, in turn, struck him,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said about Monday’s incident. “Witnesses attempted to keep the driver at the scene, but she struck one witness with her car and left. The witnesses provided a description of the driver and the license plate of the vehicle. They also stated there was a child in the car.”

Police later found the car, the woman, and the child on Castile Drive, near Patterson Avenue and Gaskins Road.

Police arrested 41-year-old Christine Bradford Perkins.

Perkins was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of hit and run, child neglect, vandalism, assault, obstruction of justice, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The pedestrian struck by the car suffered minor injuries, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.