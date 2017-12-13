27-year-old man killed on Richmond sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have released the name of the man killed early Wednesday morning in Richmond.

Michael T. Boston Jr., 27, of Claiborne Street, was found lying dead on a Rothesay Road sidewalk near City Stadium in Richmond.

Boston suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The Medical Examiner will determine Boston's cause and manner of death.

Police were called to the Richmond neighborhood at about 1:20 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

"I just dozed off kind of late and just heard what I thought were five or six repeated shots real quick," one neighbor said.

Police remained on scene past 5 a.m. collecting evidence.

The shooting left several people in the quiet neighborhood rattled.

"It was kind of unnerving as you might imagine," another neighbor said. "I hope there's justice for whoever was shot over there."

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at 804-646-6795 or Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

