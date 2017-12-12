Help your neighbors in need this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Nearly 200,000 Central Virginia residents are categorized as ‘food insecure,’ and will not have enough food to provide a nutritious meal for friends and loved ones this holiday season. Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer for Feedmore, stopped by our studio to fill us in on how we can get involved and help our neighbors this season. Feedmore is located at 1415 Rhoadmiller St. in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-521-2500 or visit http://www.feedmore.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FEEDMORE}