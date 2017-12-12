× Woman killed in Gloucester home

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Gloucester County.

Sheriff’s investigators were called to the 7400 block of Bellehaven Drive, at about 10:07 p.m. Monday, for the shooting.

“Patrol deputies discovered the victims shortly after arriving on-scene, one was deceased, and the other suffered life-threatening injuries,” a Gloucester Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The deceased person was Helga Marie Frost and she was 29 years old. The second victim was air-lifted to a hospital out of the area, and they are not being identified at this time.”

Gloucester Sheriff’s Investigators and Virginia State Police are working together to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information was asked to call the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.

Witnesses or friends of the victim can send news tips and photos here.