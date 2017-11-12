× Sammie seeks down-to-earth parents in a ‘child friendly’ home

RICHMOND, Va. — Samantha who prefers to be called “Sammie” is playful, active and especially enjoys playing outdoors.

She enjoys having plenty of one-to-one attention from her parents. Sammie loves to read, enjoys puzzles, bike-riding, swimming, gymnastics and watching movies.

Sammie, 12, desires parents who are warm, down-to-earth, calm but firm, with a “child friendly” home and lifestyle.

She desires a family who will be supportive of her continuing her connection with her biological sister.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.