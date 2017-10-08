Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Three people shot Saturday in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Three people, including a juvenile, were shot just after 11 p.m. on Saturday in South Richmond.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue, just off Commerce Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male, female and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. All victims are expected to survive.

Richmond Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

 