× Three people shot Saturday in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Three people, including a juvenile, were shot just after 11 p.m. on Saturday in South Richmond.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue, just off Commerce Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male, female and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. All victims are expected to survive.

Richmond Police are still searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.