‘Rebuilding Together Richmond’ 5k and Wellness Fair

RICHMOND, Va. - Malcolm Jones of Rebuilding Together Richmond and Pastor Darcey Johnson of the River Road United Methodist Church have teamed up to host the 6th Annual ‘Run 2 Rebuild Richmond’ 5K happening Saturday, October 14th from 8am to 10am at River Road United Methodist ChurchRebuilding Together Richmond, is a non -profit that brings volunteers together to repair the homes of low-income families in need. Rebuilding Richmond will host the Fall Fix-Up Day Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 5pm in Petersburg Va.  For more information you can visit https://rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org/  