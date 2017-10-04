RICHMOND, Va. - Malcolm Jones of Rebuilding Together Richmond and Pastor Darcey Johnson of the River Road United Methodist Church have teamed up to host the 6th Annual ‘Run 2 Rebuild Richmond’ 5K happening Saturday, October 14th from 8am to 10am at River Road United Methodist Church. Rebuilding Together Richmond, is a non -profit that brings volunteers together to repair the homes of low-income families in need. Rebuilding Richmond will host the Fall Fix-Up Day Saturday, October 21st from 8am to 5pm in Petersburg Va. For more information you can visit https://rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org/
‘Rebuilding Together Richmond’ 5k and Wellness Fair
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
5K run and block party benefit Richmond community
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
“From the page to screen” with Rebekah Pierce
Interact with Top Writers
What volunteers did for this Richmond woman will make your day
Richmond church ‘grateful’ to give hundreds of bikes to kids for Christmas
Jazz inspired Christmas music
Weekend Events: 2nd Street, Hogtober, Walk Against Hunger, Heart Walk and more
RVA Maker Fest
Weekend Events: Pumpkin Palooza, Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival, Celtic Festival & Highland Games and more
5K Diamond Dash on the Avenues
Black Girls RUN!
DIY & HGTV Star Laurie March