Chris Long to donate NFL paychecks to fund scholarships

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Defensive end Chris Long #91 of the Virginia Cavaliers stands with his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long before Chris' jersey retirement during pregame of their matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Scott Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — NFL star and former University of Virginia student Chris Long will donate his first six NFL paychecks to scholarships that will “promote equality through education,” ESPN reported.
Long’s donations came after a turbulent summer in Charlottesville – where Long attended UVa. — that saw violent and tense protests and rallies.
“We watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” Long said in a statement. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.”
Two Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia students will receive the scholarships, ESPN reported.
