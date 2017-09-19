× Chris Long to donate NFL paychecks to fund scholarships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — NFL star and former University of Virginia student Chris Long will donate his first six NFL paychecks to scholarships that will “promote equality through education,” ESPN reported.

Long’s donations came after a turbulent summer in Charlottesville – where Long attended UVa. — that saw violent and tense protests and rallies.

“We watched people fill our hometown streets with hatred and bigotry,” Long said in a statement. “Megan and I decided to try to combat those actions with our own positive investment in our community.”

Two Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia students will receive the scholarships, ESPN reported.