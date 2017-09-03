Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man arrested, charged after robbing BB&T bank with note

Posted 11:48 am, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, September 3, 2017
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man who robbed a bank with a note in Henrico County.

44-year-old Bobby Demitrius King was taken into custody without incident Saturday and charged with entering a bank armed with the intent to commit larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The robbery occurred on August 23 at 9:44 a.m. when King entered the BB&T bank on the 4700 block of S. Laburnum Avenue and passed a note to the teller. The teller complied and King left the business.

No one was injured during the robbery.

 