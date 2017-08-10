Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Nikki-Dee learns how to make Huger memory pillows

Posted 9:12 am, August 10, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:23AM, August 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area artist is offering a unique way to preserve precious memories.

Sarah Gibson Wiley owns Huger and creates "memory pillows" for clients.

She takes photos and turns them into textured art.

Nikki-Dee Ray recently visited Sarah to learn about the memory pillow making process.

"She has such an amazing talent. I truly enjoyed working with her," Nikki-Dee said. "She took the photo from our trip to Alabama and turned it into a forever keepsake."

Click here to learn about Sarah and Huger.

Email Nikki-Dee if you'd like her to try your job for a day.