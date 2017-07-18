× Shockoe Slip architecture firm adds Orlando outpost

RICHMOND, Va. — Four years after extending its reach north, one of Richmond’s biggest and oldest architecture firms is heading south to The Sunshine State.

Shockoe Slip-based Baskervill has opened an office in downtown Orlando. It’s the company’s third office location in addition to its headquarters at 101 S. 15th St. and a satellite office in Washington, D.C.

The new office is being led by vice president Mark Davidson, who returns to Orlando after relocating from there when he joined the company five years ago. Also leading the office is Michelle Lerner-Konopatski, who joins Baskervill from Orlando-based HuntonBrady Architects.

President Bob Clark said the move is prompted by increasing business around Florida, as well as in the Caribbean, where the company has four or five projects underway. It recently finished a Marriott hotel in Puerto Rico, and Clark said two more are active in Jamaica and another in Costa Rica.

“We’re seeing a lot of repeat work and a lot of client work in and around the Southeast, especially in Florida,” Clark said. “It was making more sense to have a stronger presence down there.”

The company, which dates back to 1897 and is celebrating its 120th year, first branched out from Richmond in 2013, when it opened an office in Tyson’s Corner. It has since moved that office to Washington, D.C., with a nine-person staff just off K Street. The Orlando office is planned for a staff of nine or 10.

