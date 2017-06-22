Father, son wounded at bus stop likely shot with rifle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood Thursday evening that left a father and son wounded.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham confirmed the man and his son were shot while standing at a bus stop along 22nd Street and U Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said the pair were most likely shot with a rifle.

CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett, who broadcast LIVE from near the scene on Facebook, noted that two ambulances had left shortly after he arrived just after 8 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was walking to a store in Church Hill when he said he heard at least five shots and saw police trying to help the young boy.

"He was shot right here," the witness said pointing to his chest. "And then I looked at him and when they pulled him from the police car, he had blood all over his feet on his legs..."

Crime Insider sources said the 7-year-old boy suffered wounds to his chest and legs while his father was shot in the upper arm and had a graze wound to his foot.

Police said both are expected to survive.

"They are being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds and we are thankful for that," Durham said.

Durham addressed the rising violence.

"My officers are overworked. My detectives have three cases at one time,” Durham said. “And when you think about that, they can't really focus, because they have to stop one investigation. We get information in and my guys are working around the clock. At some point they're telling me, 'Chief, we're tired."

Investigators went from door to door as forensics officers collected evidence and police looked for suspects in a light-colored SUV with New York plates.

"We don't know at this point,” Durham said. "But most of the time, if it's an out-of-state tag, these are local individuals who go to rental car companies, rent these cars and that's what we're seeing."

Police are also seeing a trend of attitudes where there is no fear of jail time. In fact, a fight broke out on 22nd Street while officers were just feet away.

"I don't know if it has to do with the weather, attitudes,” Durham pondered. “But we just can't seem to get along... As a society, as human beings, we have to just say, ‘Where is the love? Where is it?’”

Durham said city leaders will meet with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday morning to talk about Project Exile, which would transfer gun possession offenses to federal court. The chief acknowledged it is an unpopular choice, but said he feels it could help stem violence in the city.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

