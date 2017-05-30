Nikki-Dee cooks up some fun at Baking & Pastry Arts class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chef Sarah Jurewicz has THE BEST JOB. She bakes for a living!

Chesterfield Technical Education offers Baking & Pastry Arts classes on two campuses, both on Hull Street Road and Courthouse Road.

I visited Chef Sarah at the Hull Street campus.

High school seniors in the Baking & Pastry Arts program have a 100 percent acceptance rate into Johnson & Wales and the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). The CIA is where Chef Sarah received her degree in Baking & Pastry Arts.

These are some hardworking students that have a love for baking. They are all so mature. You can tell it is an honor to be apart of the program.

Interesting fact, when you go to the bakery, and you say "I want the cupcake with the most icing," the baker cannot stand that. They strive to have everything absolutely identical. They love perfection and uniformity.

