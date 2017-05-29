Stunning drone video, photos show raging James River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Video and photos uploaded via the CBS 6 News App on Saturday shows the James River at 14 feet.

Chris Clarke posted drone video of the river near Oregon Hill around 10:30 a.m. that shows rushing water along the muddy James.

Recent rainfall caused a rise in the river levels across the Commonwealth. Multiple river flood warnings last week were issued, including for the James River.

At the Westham location, the river was forecast to crest one to two feet above flood stage early Friday morning, and then drop below flood stage Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with RFD warned folks to stay off the water over the Memorial Day weekend. Two people had to be rescued on Friday.

First, a woman rescued from the river after a person at Ancarrow's Landing spotted her floating without a flotation device at 7:43 a.m.was barely floating above the water. She was rescued, but it was unclear how she ended up in the water or when and where she entered the river.

Then crews used a rope to hoist a runner from the James River along the flood wall near the Pipeline Trail after dispatchers received a call just after 2:40 p.m. about a man in the river.

Armstrong said crews located the man in the river at 2:50 p.m. near Haxall Point and provided him with a flotation device.

CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins, who captured exclusive video shot from a parking deck, tweeted that the man pulled from the river was standing and talking.

"He was basically out taking a jog and he was on the pipeline and as result the water increased as he came up the pipeline," Armstrong said. "He was able to hold on for over an hour before we actually able to get to him and get him up. Based on his physical condition it worked out well in this case."

"When the river levels are above five feet you have to wear a personal flotation device and when it's above nine feet, we strongly recommend you do not get in it," Armstrong warned. ​