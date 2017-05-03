Allen and Allen seeking ‘Hometown Heroes’ nominations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – WTVR CBS 6 profiles ordinary people doing amazing things in our weekly “Heroes Among Us” features and Allen and Allen is so looking to honor folks making a difference.

“Hometown Heroes” is the name of a program the law firm created seven years ago to honor people young and old making a difference in the Richmond area.

Grace Gallagher, the executive director of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, received the award in 2016.

The foundation is named after her daughter who suffered a heart attack and died after finishing a half marathon back in 2014.

The mission of the foundation is to help teenagers who are battling depression, which Grace said that Cameron had dealt with prior to her death.

