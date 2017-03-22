Petersburg City Council approves extension for Robert Bobb Group

Police trying to identify Wawa shooting suspect
Posted 12:01 am, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04AM, March 22, 2017
PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg City Council members voted Tuesday night to approve a contract extension for the Robert Bobb Group through September.

The decision comes after the Robert Bobb requested a contract extension.

City Council first approved The Robert Bobb Group in October of 2016. The group was brought in to help turnaround city services and guide them through its finical crisis.

The group has been focusing on how the city manages its water bills, budget and payroll.

